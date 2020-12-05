Report: Cavs have been ‘impressed’ by Isaac Okoro in team training camp

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have been impressed by first-round pick Isaac Okoro in their first days of training camp.

Okoro will be good. They are very high on him. They’ve been impressed in the first few days of camp. But he’s 19, hasn’t even had a full scrimmage yet and this is the quickest turnaround in nba history for a rookie. That’s…a lot. https://t.co/4fs8lugiyt — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 5, 2020

The Cavs took the Auburn University product with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Okoro should slot in as a solid wing defender for Cleveland. With smaller guard like Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, having size and defense on the wing is imperative for Cleveland going forward.

Okoro played one season at Auburn and averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

With the Cavs in a bit of a rebuild after last season’s 19-46 finish, Okoro should have a decent role in the Cavs’ rotation this season.

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin on Dec. 22.