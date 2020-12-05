- Report: Cavs have been ‘impressed’ by Isaac Okoro in team training camp
- Report: Major update offered on Kevin Porter Jr.’s weapons and drug charges
- Cavs fans salivate via social media at thought of LeBron James retiring in Cleveland with son Bronny
- Cavs release first half of 2020-21 NBA schedule
- Report: Several key Cavs players miss Friday’s practice due to COVID-19
- Tristan Thompson explains how he’ll help take Celtics, Jayson Tatum to ‘whole different level’
- Report: Cavs guard Darius Garland put on insane amount of weight over summer
- LeBron James infers Cavs would’ve lost 2016 title to Warriors in bubble environment
- Report: Big part of Cavs winning 2016 title was team’s players taking dumps before games
- J.B. Bickerstaff releases powerful statement regarding Kevin Porter Jr.’s recent run-ins with law
Report: Cavs have been ‘impressed’ by Isaac Okoro in team training camp
- Updated: December 5, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have been impressed by first-round pick Isaac Okoro in their first days of training camp.
Okoro will be good. They are very high on him. They’ve been impressed in the first few days of camp. But he’s 19, hasn’t even had a full scrimmage yet and this is the quickest turnaround in nba history for a rookie. That’s…a lot. https://t.co/4fs8lugiyt
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 5, 2020
The Cavs took the Auburn University product with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Okoro should slot in as a solid wing defender for Cleveland. With smaller guard like Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, having size and defense on the wing is imperative for Cleveland going forward.
Okoro played one season at Auburn and averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
With the Cavs in a bit of a rebuild after last season’s 19-46 finish, Okoro should have a decent role in the Cavs’ rotation this season.
The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin on Dec. 22.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login