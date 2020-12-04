Report: Several key Cavs players miss Friday’s practice due to COVID-19

The Cleveland Cavaliers are less than a month from taking the court for the first time since March, but a number of important players are missing time due to the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, it was reported that Kevin Porter Jr., JaVale McGee and several others were absent from the team’s camp due to COVID-19 and other matters.

Kevin Porter Jr., JaVale McGee, Levi Randolph, and Matt Mooney were the players who did not participate in #Cavs camp today. It was a mixture of COVID and other related things. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) December 4, 2020

This shouldn’t come as much of a shock given the recent number of players that tested positive in the NBA’s initial testing phase.

Perhaps what is most concerning are the two crucial players that appeared on the list. Both Porter Jr. and McGee are likely going to play big roles in any success the Cavs enjoy this upcoming season.

For McGee, he needs to get on the court with his new teammates as quickly as possible so that he can start to build chemistry with them.

As for Porter Jr., he simply needs some positive news after a string of concerning incidents that have taken place over the last few months.

Hopefully those two players, as well as Levi Randolph and Matt Mooney, are able to get back on the court as quickly as possible.