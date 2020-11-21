- Report: Clippers have become ‘real possibility’ for Tristan Thompson
Report: Clippers have become ‘real possibility’ for Tristan Thompson
- Updated: November 21, 2020
Free agent Tristan Thompson still hasn’t struck a deal with a team.
However, it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers could lose the center to the Los Angeles Clippers after Friday’s bevy of free-agency action.
With the Lakers out of the Tristan Thompson mix by signing Montrezl Harrell, the Los Angeles Clippers now become a real possibility for Tristan. A chance to reunite with Tyronn Lue and be in LA.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 21, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers snagged Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers. The 26-year-old Harrell signed a two-year deal with the Lakers.
Now, the Clippers are lacking firepower in their frontcourt.
Thompson, 29, could easily fill that void. After all, he has strong history with new Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.
The pair won a championship together for the Cavaliers in 2016. Lue was able to maximize Thompson in a star-driven system.
Furthermore, the veteran would get the chance to play for a contender after missing the postseason for the last two years. The Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season.
Thompson put up 12.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.
