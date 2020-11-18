- Report: Cavs looking to trade down in order to draft Obi Toppin
Report: NBA executives don’t expect Deni Avdija to fall past Cavs
- Updated: November 18, 2020
Executives around the NBA reportedly believe that Israeli standout Deni Avdija won’t fall past the Cleveland Cavaliers’ pick at No. 5 in the upcoming NBA draft.
According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Cavs are very high on the forward and will take him if he’s available when they select.
“Executives around the league believe Avdija won’t fall past the Cavaliers; they’re said to be high on the Israeli forward, who provides playmaking and defensive versatility,” O’Connor wrote. “Avdija must improve his jumper, but he’s the most natural fit on a roster loaded with bigs and guards. If Avdija isn’t available, Dayton big man Obi Toppin could be the Cavs’ choice.”
It is also interesting to note that Toppin is the Cavs’ other option if Avdija is off the board.
Cleveland desperately needs wing help, especially with Kevin Porter Jr.’s future in question after his recent off-court issues.
While Avdija may not be the most polished prospect in the draft, he certainly has a lot of upside which could intrigue the Cavs.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night.
