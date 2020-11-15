- Report: Andre Drummond expected to pick up option in order to facilitate trade
Cavs break silence regarding Kevin Porter Jr.’s troubling arrest
- Updated: November 15, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement regarding the arrest of Kevin Porter Jr.
Porter Jr. was arrested Sunday morning on weapons charges.
Statement from the #Cavs regarding Kevin Porter Jr.'s arrest:
“We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) November 15, 2020
“Mr. Porter was issued a summons for a petty offense and released,” said Porter Jr.’s attorney Alex Spiro. “We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point.”
This isn’t the first time that Porter Jr.’s personal conduct has been an issue.
The talented wing fell to the end of the first round of last year’s draft due to questions about his off-court actions.
When Porter Jr. was at the University of Southern California, he missed a large portion of his freshman basketball season due to personal conduct issues.
After a promising rookie campaign, this is a huge concern for Porter Jr. and the Cavs.
The team will need to make sure that he gets his act together if it wants to move forward with him as a key piece on the roster.
Last season, Porter Jr. averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
