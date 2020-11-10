Report: Cavs have narrowed down who they’ll target at No. 5 to 2 players

A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers are focusing on just two players as the Nov. 18 draft fast approaches.

John Hollinger of The Athletic conducted a mock draft of the 2020 NBA Draft and indicated that the Cavaliers have zeroed in on University of Dayton forward Obi Toppin and international prospect Deni Avdija.

“I’ve heard two names with Cleveland: Obi Toppin and Deni Avdija,” Hollinger wrote. “That’s it. That’s the list. I’m not really sure which way to run with this. Avdija has fans in the front office but I get conflicting thoughts on him from scouts I talk to: Some love him, some think he’s just okay. More people think Toppin is a pretty legit top-5 talent due to his offensive skill, but I’ve been told to keep an eye on his medicals from the combine. (Teams are still parsing through this info.)”

In two seasons at Dayton, Toppin averaged 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 block per game. He’s got excellent leaping ability and showed that he can hit from beyond the arc by connecting on 41.7 percent of long-range shots while at Dayton.

Judging international players can be tricky given the level of competition that they’ve faced, though the Cavs have done their homework on Avdija. He’s effective as a 3-point shooter and has strong passing skills. Whatever team takes him no doubt will hope that he becomes the next Luka Doncic.

The Cavaliers also had a pick in the top 10 in each of the last two years and ended up taking guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, respectively.

While the Cavaliers have previously not ruled out taking another guard, this latest report appears to lean more toward a choice for the team’s front court.