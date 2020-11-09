Cavs insider breaks down intriguing list of NBA free agents Cleveland could pursue this offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have a lot to do during this NBA offseason as they try to improve upon last season’s 19-46 record.

Cleveland, which finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, will have the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

However, the Cavs will also need to add players in free agency to help their young core of Kevin Porter Jr., Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor broke down a few potential candidates for the Cavs this offseason in free agency.

“But the Cavs also recognize a need to add defensive-minded players with length and athleticism, especially given the size limitations that currently exist with a Garland-Sexton backcourt,” Fedor wrote. “Sources say the Cavs were prepared to take a run at free agent Jerami Grant before his bubble performance likely pushed him out of their price range. Nonetheless plenty of other players fit the same mold. Kris Dunn. Derrick Jones Jr. Mo Harkless. Stanley Johnson. Josh Jackson. Pat Connaughton. Wes Iwundu. Glenn Robinson III.”

The Cavs certainly will need wing help with the smaller guard duo of Sexton and Garland.

Cleveland is also pretty set at the power forward and center spots with veterans such as Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Andre Drummond.

The Cavs could also bring back center Tristan Thompson to add to that group.

Any addition that Fedor mentioned would not only help Cleveland defensively, but it would also give it some much-needed wing help alongside Porter Jr. and Cedi Osman.

The Cavs are starving for talent, and if they want to improve upon last season’s record, they’ll have to bring in as much as possible this offseason.

Between the No. 5 pick and free agency, one could expect Cleveland to add at least a wing or two to its current roster.