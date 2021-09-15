Tyronn Lue recalls trying to get Chauncey Billups to join Cavs’ coaching staff

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue recently revealed some very interesting information about his time with the organization.

He explained that, at one point, he tried to recruit Chauncey Billups to Cleveland to join the team’s coaching staff.

“I tried to get him to come coach with me in Cleveland,” Lue said. “Love his personality. Love how he can tell the truth, how guys respect him. I wanted to bring him along, but he wanted to be in the front office.”

Lue’s desire to add Billups to the Cavs’ coaching staff never came to fruition. However, Lue and Billups eventually did end up on the same coaching staff. Billups served as an assistant coach under Lue for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

The Clippers made a run to the 2021 Western Conference finals with Lue and Billups on the coaching staff. Clearly, they made a nice duo.

The Portland Trail Blazers hired Billups to be their new head coach in June. The move was met with a fair share of backlash due to a past sexual assault accusation against the former All-Star.

Fans in Cleveland are likely just fine with the way things turned out under Lue. He helped guide the team to an NBA title in the 2015-16 season — the first in franchise history.