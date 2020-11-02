- Larry Nance Jr. rips Donald Trump and his supporters for ‘LeBron James sucks’ chants
- Kevin Love offers unique solution to escape the ‘anxiety’ of the presidential election
- Former NFL star destroys Cavs while comparing LeBron James’ departure to Tom Brady leaving Patriots
- Kevin Love offers his condolences after news of Sean Connery’s passing
- LeBron James shares how much he misses Tristan Thompson after linking up with him
- Report: LaMelo Ball has no plans to meet with Cavs ahead of 2020 NBA Draft
- J.R. Smith annihilates Olivia Harlan Dekker, insinuates husband uses N-bombs
- Sam Dekker’s wife agrees that J.R. Smith amongst ‘dumbest people on planet’
- Sam Dekker issues strong response to J.R. Smith’s accusation that he supports Donald Trump
- Report: Cavs to hold pre-draft workouts for Obi Toppin, other top prospects this week
Larry Nance Jr. rips Donald Trump and his supporters for ‘LeBron James sucks’ chants
- Updated: November 2, 2020
With one day remaining before what’s being considered the most consequential election in modern American history, President Donald Trump talked about the decline in NBA ratings during a rally in Pennsylvania.
When he then mentioned LeBron James’ social activism, the partisan crowd broke out in an anti-James chant.
Larry Nance Jr., James’ former teammate while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, went on social media to scald Trump supporters for voicing their disapproval of the four-time NBA champ.
Clown convention https://t.co/gnzXSUvPhZ
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 2, 2020
No matter which side of the political spectrum one sits on, one has to admit that James has been putting lots of effort lately into ensuring equality and fairness for all Americans, particularly Black Americans.
His “More Than a Vote” initiative has been combating voter suppression, a problem that has disproportionally hurt people and communities of color.
It’s well-known that James doesn’t like or appreciate Trump and his politics, and he’s made it clear on many occasions.
Earlier this year, James publicly displayed his support for Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic opponent in the presidential election, and Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login