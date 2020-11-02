With one day remaining before what’s being considered the most consequential election in modern American history, President Donald Trump talked about the decline in NBA ratings during a rally in Pennsylvania.

When he then mentioned LeBron James’ social activism, the partisan crowd broke out in an anti-James chant.

Larry Nance Jr., James’ former teammate while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, went on social media to scald Trump supporters for voicing their disapproval of the four-time NBA champ.

No matter which side of the political spectrum one sits on, one has to admit that James has been putting lots of effort lately into ensuring equality and fairness for all Americans, particularly Black Americans.

His “More Than a Vote” initiative has been combating voter suppression, a problem that has disproportionally hurt people and communities of color.

It’s well-known that James doesn’t like or appreciate Trump and his politics, and he’s made it clear on many occasions.

Earlier this year, James publicly displayed his support for Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic opponent in the presidential election, and Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate.