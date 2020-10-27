J.R. Smith annihilates Olivia Harlan Dekker, insinuates husband uses N-bombs

The drama between former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith and Sam Dekker took another turn on Tuesday afternoon.

After a tweet that Dekker’s wife Olivia posted on Twitter surfaced, Smith held nothing back and made it quite clear why he dislikes the former NBA swingman.

Extremely inaccurate and unfair. Consider the source. — Olivia Harlan Dekker (@OliviaDekker) October 26, 2020

Would you like to explain why your husband can’t say NI&&@R or should I? I don’t mind at all. https://t.co/bgEZEUE3pm — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 27, 2020

Clearly, Smith was tired of the conversation and wanted to end the argument then and there. If his statement is true, it seems to be quite clear why a talented player such as Dekker found himself out of the league in just a few short years.

There is no place for that kind of language in the NBA or anywhere else.

It will be fascinating to see whether or not Dekker or his wife responds to Smith’s allegations.