- J.R. Smith annihilates Olivia Harlan Dekker, insinuates husband uses N-bombs
- Sam Dekker’s wife agrees that J.R. Smith amongst ‘dumbest people on planet’
- Sam Dekker issues strong response to J.R. Smith’s accusation that he supports Donald Trump
- Report: Cavs to hold pre-draft workouts for Obi Toppin, other top prospects this week
- J.R. Smith says former Cavs swingman was only teammate he couldn’t ‘stand’ in entire NBA career
- Report: J.B. Bickerstaff reveals ‘positive’ conversations with Andre Drummond about future with Cavs
- Skip Bayless makes strong argument why he would take 2016 Cavs over 2020 Lakers
- LeBron James gets ‘chills’ rewatching Cavs’ historic NBA Finals win over Warriors
- Andre Drummond hints at working towards major evolution in his game
- Video: Cavs big man seen getting schooled by WNBA star in 1-on-1 matchup
J.R. Smith annihilates Olivia Harlan Dekker, insinuates husband uses N-bombs
- Updated: October 27, 2020
The drama between former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith and Sam Dekker took another turn on Tuesday afternoon.
After a tweet that Dekker’s wife Olivia posted on Twitter surfaced, Smith held nothing back and made it quite clear why he dislikes the former NBA swingman.
Extremely inaccurate and unfair. Consider the source.
— Olivia Harlan Dekker (@OliviaDekker) October 26, 2020
Would you like to explain why your husband can’t say NI&&@R or should I? I don’t mind at all. https://t.co/bgEZEUE3pm
— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 27, 2020
Clearly, Smith was tired of the conversation and wanted to end the argument then and there. If his statement is true, it seems to be quite clear why a talented player such as Dekker found himself out of the league in just a few short years.
There is no place for that kind of language in the NBA or anywhere else.
It will be fascinating to see whether or not Dekker or his wife responds to Smith’s allegations.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login