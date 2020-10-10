- Dylan Windler proceeds with huge life decision on Cavs home court
- Tristan Thompson shares threatening text LeBron James sent after Cavs lost Game 4 of 2016 finals
- Mark Cuban shares incredible picture of Delonte West to prove he’s on path to recovery
- Report: Boston Celtics could offer major trade package for ‘obvious target’ Larry Nance Jr.
- J.B. Bickerstaff and Larry Nance Jr. take major shot at Ohio politicians over 2020 election
- Kevin Love moved by Russell Westbrook’s enormous act of generosity inside NBA bubble
- Report: Dylan Windler is Cavs’ ‘most asked-about player’ in talks with teams around NBA
- Report: Cavs not committed to Collin Sexton and Darius Garland backcourt
- Cavs veterans react to historic game from Jimmy Butler
- Kyrie Irving admits he was in dark place when Kendrick Perkins made ‘bird brain’ comments
Dylan Windler proceeds with huge life decision on Cavs home court
- Updated: October 10, 2020
Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers have been on hiatus since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, their home court has still seen a little bit of action.
It was there that Dylan Windler proposed to his girlfriend Lauren Rau.
Windler, a 6-foot-6 swingman, averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds last season while at Belmont University.
The Cavs drafted him using the 26th pick in last year’s NBA draft, then assigned him to the Canton Charge, their G League team, but his season was cut short by a stress reaction in his lower left leg.
Still, plenty see potential in the Indianapolis, Ind. native.
In fact, it’s been reported that Windler is the one player rival teams ask about the most in potential trade talks with Cleveland.
The Cavs, however, don’t seem particularly interested in trading him.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login