Dylan Windler proceeds with huge life decision on Cavs home court

Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers have been on hiatus since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, their home court has still seen a little bit of action.

It was there that Dylan Windler proposed to his girlfriend Lauren Rau.

Windler, a 6-foot-6 swingman, averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds last season while at Belmont University.

The Cavs drafted him using the 26th pick in last year’s NBA draft, then assigned him to the Canton Charge, their G League team, but his season was cut short by a stress reaction in his lower left leg.

Still, plenty see potential in the Indianapolis, Ind. native.

In fact, it’s been reported that Windler is the one player rival teams ask about the most in potential trade talks with Cleveland.

The Cavs, however, don’t seem particularly interested in trading him.