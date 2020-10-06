Report: Dylan Windler is Cavs’ ‘most asked-about player’ in talks with teams around NBA

Despite the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers have no interest in dealing away guard Dylan Windler, a new report indicates that the Cavs’ 2019 draft pick is the player that teams have been asking about the most as of late.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com answered questions from fans, with one inquiring about what Windler’s status is for next season. Fedor indicated that because the Cavs consider Windler to be a key piece of their rebuilding project, they’re ignoring the avid interest in him across the NBA.

“The leaguewide view hasn’t changed either,” Fedor wrote. “Sources say he’s the most asked-about player in talks with other teams — even though the Cavs have no interest in dealing him. It makes sense, too, because he’s such an easy fit and playoff-caliber squads (Golden State and San Antonio) were eyeing at him at the back of the first round before the Cavs grabbed him at No. 26.”

Windler missed the entire 2019-20 regular season because of a stress fracture in his lower left leg, putting his development on hold.

Coming out of Belmont University, Windler was a college sharpshooter who connected on 54.1 percent of his shots from the field and 40.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

During his four years at the school, he saw his point production increase each year.

The 24-year-old Windler, who’s listed as a shooting guard, is expected to be part of the youthful backcourt the Cavaliers have built in the past two drafts.

While the Cavaliers could conceivably add another guard to their roster during next month’s scheduled NBA draft, it’s clear that the team is confident that Windler will thrive in the NBA.