 Cavs News: Dylan Windler to Miss Remainder of 2019-20 Season | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Team News / Cavs News: Dylan Windler to Miss Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Cavs News: Dylan Windler to Miss Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Dylan Windler and Stanton Kidd

Cleveland Cavaliers fans were dealt a heavy blow on Monday when the team announced that rookie Dylan Windler would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Windler has yet to suit up for a meaningful game due to a stress reaction in his left leg.

He will now miss what’s left of the season after making a decision to undergo surgery on that injured leg.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Dylan Windler will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to ongoing symptoms related to his left lower leg stress reaction, first diagnosed at the start of the 2019-20 campaign,” the team’s official site announced. “After an extended period of rehabilitation and treatment over the last several months, it was determined the injury will now require surgery. A timetable for his return to basketball activities will be established post-surgery, which is scheduled for January 21.”

The Cavs selected Windler with the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He made a name for himself at Belmont University as a lengthy sharpshooter.

Hopefully, the surgery and subsequent rehab will put this injury behind him.

Windler will look to bounce back in his professional career next season.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login