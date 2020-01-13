Cavs News: Dylan Windler to Miss Remainder of 2019-20 Season | Cavaliers Nation

- Cavs News: Dylan Windler to Miss Remainder of 2019-20 Season
Cavs News: Dylan Windler to Miss Remainder of 2019-20 Season
- Updated: January 13, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers fans were dealt a heavy blow on Monday when the team announced that rookie Dylan Windler would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Windler has yet to suit up for a meaningful game due to a stress reaction in his left leg.
He will now miss what’s left of the season after making a decision to undergo surgery on that injured leg.
“Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Dylan Windler will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to ongoing symptoms related to his left lower leg stress reaction, first diagnosed at the start of the 2019-20 campaign,” the team’s official site announced. “After an extended period of rehabilitation and treatment over the last several months, it was determined the injury will now require surgery. A timetable for his return to basketball activities will be established post-surgery, which is scheduled for January 21.”
The Cavs selected Windler with the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He made a name for himself at Belmont University as a lengthy sharpshooter.
Hopefully, the surgery and subsequent rehab will put this injury behind him.
Windler will look to bounce back in his professional career next season.
