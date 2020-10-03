 Collin Sexton shows off insane hops during latest Cavs practice | Cavaliers Nation
The Cleveland Cavaliers may not have played a game since March, but second-year guard Collin Sexton appears to be hard at work preparing for next season.

Bounce Back #thebubble

Sexton was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama. After a solid rookie season, he looked impressive this year, averaging 20.8 points a game while shooting well from the field.

In particular, Sexton picked up his game in February and March, during which he played at an All-Star level.

His development, along with the improvements made by rookie Darius Garland later in the season, has given Cavs fans a trickle of hope for the future.

Cleveland will also have the fifth overall pick in this year’s NBA draft. Although it’s not expected to be a talent-rich draft pool, perhaps the team will select yet another player who can contribute for years to come.

