Collin Sexton shows off insane hops during latest Cavs practice

The Cleveland Cavaliers may not have played a game since March, but second-year guard Collin Sexton appears to be hard at work preparing for next season.

Sexton was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama. After a solid rookie season, he looked impressive this year, averaging 20.8 points a game while shooting well from the field.

In particular, Sexton picked up his game in February and March, during which he played at an All-Star level.

His development, along with the improvements made by rookie Darius Garland later in the season, has given Cavs fans a trickle of hope for the future.

Cleveland will also have the fifth overall pick in this year’s NBA draft. Although it’s not expected to be a talent-rich draft pool, perhaps the team will select yet another player who can contribute for years to come.