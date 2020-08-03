Larry Nance Jr. Shares Emotional Message About Why He Feels Lucky to Be on Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. shared an emotional message on Twitter showing how grateful he is to play in Cleveland.

Every time I watch this, it hits me all over again how fortunate I am I to be to play here in Cleveland ❤️💛 https://t.co/0Z03xzmWSv — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 3, 2020

The 27-year-old forward came to Cleveland during the 2017-18 season in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, he is following in the footsteps of his father, Larry Sr., who played seven seasons with the Cavs during his 14-year NBA career.

The elder Nance had some of his best seasons in Cleveland, earning two of his three All-Star Game appearances while he was a member of the Cavs.

The younger Nance clearly is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps and create his own legacy in Cleveland.

The University of Wyoming product had one of his best seasons during the 2019-20 campaign. He averaged a career-high 10.1 points and added 7.3 rebounds per game.

While the Cavs were not included in the league’s 22-team restart in Orlando, Fla., the younger Nance has made it known that the team plans to be much improved next season.

The Cavs finished the 2019-20 season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-46 record.