Koby Altman opens up on what Cavs plan to do with No. 5 overall pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers hold the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

On Friday, Cavs general manager Koby Altman opened up on the franchise’s plans with the valuable pick.

"We're still going to acquire the best talent. We like where we are at five and we're going to acquire a player that's the best fit culturally and is also a talent." #Cavs general manager Koby Altman — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) September 25, 2020

The 2020 NBA Draft isn’t expected to yield numerous future stars.

Yet, the Cavs appear set on acquiring the best possible player that can fit into their emerging culture.

Although the Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season, they showed major promise before the novel coronavirus ceased their campaign.

The Cavs added two-time All-Star Andre Drummond and promoted J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach in February.

Furthermore, Cavs rising star Collin Sexton found his groove, putting up 30.0 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in March.

Now, the team is setting its sights on the playoffs. In fact, it will consider trading the No. 5 pick to bolster the roster.