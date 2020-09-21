Report: Kevin Porter Jr. Viewed as ‘Most Promising’ of Cavs’ Young Pieces

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly is viewed by the organization as the “most promising” of all of the Cavs’ young pieces.

Porter Jr., 20, had a solid rookie campaign for Cleveland after being drafted with the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

“Coaches, teammates and members of the front office rave about Porter,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote. “His talent, upside and growth as a rookie played the biggest role in Jordan Clarkson’s December departure, as the Cavs were hoping to create a path to more playing time. Porter’s viewed as the most promising of all the young pieces and the Cavs were prepared to give him a greater playmaking responsibility, even experimenting with him at the 1, in the final few weeks of the regular season. Given all that, he could definitely earn a starting role for the 2020-21 season. Earn being the key word.”

While Fedor still projects Porter Jr. to start the season on the bench, it doesn’t mean that the organization doesn’t view him as an essential part of its future plans.

This past season, Porter Jr. averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also shot a solid 44.2 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Cavs have a lot of young talent, especially at guard, between Porter Jr., Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

It will be interesting to see how Porter Jr. factors into the rotation during the 2020-21 season.