Opposing Executive: ‘No-Brainer’ Cavs Interested in Ben Simmons

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished the 2019-20 season with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Owner Dan Gilbert reportedly has already put playoff expectations on the team for next season, which could mean that big changes are coming to the roster.

According to one front office executive, it’s a “no-brainer” that the Cavs are interested in Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

“Of course they would, and they would be able to offer as good of a package as anyone else,” the executive said when asked if the Cavs were interested in Simmons. “I’m guessing (Simmons) is the type of player they want, as opposed to another draft pick — young, proven, would sell jerseys and win games.”

The Cavs have the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft that could be used as trade bait. The Sixers were swept in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, which has prompted questions about whether or not they will enter a rebuilding phase.

The Cavs have a solid young core as well as a strong veteran presence.

Adding Simmons could bolster the roster enough to make the Cavs a playoff team.

“Cavs fans would probably love to see Simmons throwing those lobs to [Andre] Drummond and Larry Nance Jr.,” the executive said.

There is no question that Simmons in a Cavs jersey would be a welcome sight in Cleveland.