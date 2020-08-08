Report: Cavs Showing Heavy Interest in Ben Simmons, Believe They Have ‘Enticing Package’ for 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly believe they have an appealing package to get the Philadelphia 76ers to trade All-Star Ben Simmons.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs have interest in trading for Simmons and think they have enough to make a deal happen.

“The Cavs, of course, would have interest in Simmons. He possesses the talent and versatility to immediately alter the team’s future,” Fedor wrote. “The Sixers would want a haul for the 2016 No. 1 pick who is locked up through 2023-24 and will probably be named to the All-Defense First Team. But the Cavs believe they have enough to assemble an enticing package, especially with recent first-rounders littering the roster, a top six pick coming in October and a future first from the Milwaukee Bucks.”

Simmons, 24, is one of the best guards in the league. The Sixers selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

On the season, the 6-foot-10 phenom is putting up 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. Although he doesn’t have a good 3-point shot, Simmons can score around the paint and set up teammates for success due to his amazing passing ability.

The Cavs could absolutely use a star like Simmons. They finished in last place in the Eastern Conference this season.

Understandably, the Sixers would desire a massive return for the 2018 Rookie of the Year.

The rebuilding Cavs have multiple first-round picks in their arsenal. In addition, they have an array of young talent they can include in a deal as well.

However, the Sixers are locked into winning a championship at the moment. The Sixers are the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.