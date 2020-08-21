LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Could Do Things Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade Aren’t Capable of

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James had some high praise for his current teammate Anthony Davis following the Lakers’ 111-88 blowout of the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

James explained that Davis, who had 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting in the win, can do things that some of his former teammates could not.

However, James also mentioned that his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Kyrie Irving, could do things both Davis and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade are not capable of.

“I’ve had the luxury of playing with some great players.” LeBron discusses playing alongside strong teammates after AD’s 31-point performance in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/4mGk271Rms — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 21, 2020

“I’ve had some great teammates in my career,” James said. “A.D. is one of those unicorns. He does things that some of my other great teammates are not capable of doing. “But in the same sense, I’ve played with Dwyane Wade, he could do some things that AD is not capable of doing. “And [I] also played with Kyrie Irving. He could do some things that D. Wade and A.D. is not capable of doing. So, I’ve had the luxury of playing with some great players and that’s just three of them.”

Irving and James won a title together in 2016 when the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

James has had some great teammates, but it’s clear that Davis, Wade and Irving hold a special place in his career.