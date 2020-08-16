Cavs Big Man Larry Nance Jr. Owns Hater Who Calls Him Trash

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. found a way to gently deflect the criticism of a detractor who ridiculed him as “trash.”

The 27-year-old Nance has played five seasons in the NBA and has averaged 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game over the course of 315 regular-season games.

In addition, he saw action in 20 postseason contests in 2018, including making an appearance in all four games of that year’s finals.

Such numbers may not put Nance’s resume in the superstar category. However, they’re undoubtedly superior to any such accomplishments by the critic, who most likely never remotely came close to reaching the NBA.

Nance is a frequent presence on social media and can often provide humorous takes on life in general. That includes his recent reaction of being included in a statistical category with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

The Cavaliers certainly consider Nance a key facet of their future, having rewarded him in 2018 with a four-year contract extension worth $44.8 million.

Barring a trade, that extension will keep Nance in a Cavaliers uniform through the 2021-22 season and likely continue to cause his critics more angst in the future.