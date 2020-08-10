Larry Nance Jr. Has Hilarious Reaction to Joining Anthony Davis in Rare Statistical Achievement

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. was excited to be in the same conversation as Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis for two rare defensive stats.

Nance and Davis were the only two big men to play over 500 minutes this season and receive an A-/A for their pickpocket ratings and passing lane defense ratings.

While Davis is slightly ahead of Nance in both categories, it is still an impressive feat for the Cavs forward.

Nance, 27, had a solid 2019-20 season for the Cavs and looks to be a building block for the team’s future.

Since coming over from the Lakers during the 2017-18 season, Nance has averaged 9.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Cavs.

This season, Nance averaged a career-high 10.1 points per game while adding 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Cavs have a plethora of big men, including Andre Drummond, Kevin Love and Jordan Bell.

The team also could bring back free agent center Tristan Thompson this offseason. However, if Nance continues to perform well on the defensive side, the Cavs may be better off giving him the extra minutes going forward.

The Cavs finished the 2019-20 season with a 19-46 record.