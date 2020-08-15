Kevin Love Says He’ll ‘Absolutely’ Go If Cavs Are Invited to NBA Bubble

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but recent signs indicate that the NBA wants to give the eight teams left out of the Orlando, Fla. bubble an opportunity to get back on the court.

Cavs big man Kevin Love is all for it.

In a recent conversation on former teammate Channing Frye’s podcast, Love said that he would definitely join his teammates in the bubble if the league were to send out an invite.

“I understood why we weren’t asked to be down there, because we were out of playoff contention,” he said. “But moving forward, absolutely. Like, I want to be there now.”

Hearing Love speak so confidently about wanting to get back on the court with his Cavs teammates is meaningful for a number of reasons.

First off, it indicates that Love misses playing alongside his teammates. Early in the 2019-20 campaign, it appeared as though Love could not wait for the season to end.

Beyond that, Love’s statement is also interesting given a fairly recent report that indicated that Cavs veterans would likely not take part in a bubble for the eight teams not invited to Orlando, Fla.

The situation seems to still be in flux, but for the first time in months, it appears that Cavs basketball could soon be on the horizon.

It will be interesting to see if Love does ultimately make good on his claim that he wants to get back out there and don the wine and gold before the 2020-21 season.