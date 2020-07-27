 Lou Williams Claps Back at Kendrick Perkins, Threatens to Check Him When They Meet in Real Life | Cavaliers Nation
Lou Williams and Kendrick Perkins

On Monday, Kendrick Perkins dragged Lou Williams when talking about the Los Angeles Clippers guard’s decision to visit a strip club during an excused absence from the NBA’s campus in Orlando, Fla.

Now, Williams has hit back against the former Cleveland Cavaliers big man and issued a clear warning along the way.

Williams also offered another angle to the story, reminding his followers why he left the NBA bubble in the first place.

Clearly, Williams is getting tired of the criticism.

While he claims that he was just “stopping to get hot wings,” photos on social media seem to indicate that he stuck around the club for some time.

Either way, what matters most is that Williams and the rest of his colleagues inside the bubble stay healthy and safe.

Williams is currently undergoing a required quarantine since reentering the bubble and surely hopes to be back with his teammates soon.

On Sunday, it was reported that Williams will have to serve a 10-day quarantine. That will force him to miss his team’s first two meaningful games in the bubble.

The Clippers are set to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30. Their next game comes against the New Orleans Pelicans on Aug. 1.

On the season, Williams is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

