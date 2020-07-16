Kevin Love Pays Tribute to ‘Brother’ Russell Westbrook After Both Players Are Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Two NBA stars who go way back are Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love and Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

In fact, the two played together at the University of California, Los Angeles.

That’s why it was not a surprise when Love took to social media to congratulate Westbrook for being inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame. Love was also inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame class of 2020.

After costarring at UCLA, Westbrook and Love both went on to be selected in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Westbrook was drafted by the then-Seattle Supersonics with the No. 4 overall pick. Love was taken immediately after by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 5 pick.

Since then, both players have gone on to accomplish great things in the NBA.

Love played a major role in helping the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Finals. Westbrook was named the 2017 NBA MVP.

At the moment, Love surely has Westbrook in his thoughts. The star guard recently revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hopefully, Love’s heartfelt message helps Westbrook stay strong and positive as he fights off the highly contagious illness.