Video: Motivated Collin Sexton Seen Putting in Work After Midnight

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Collin Sexton won’t be participating in the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

However, that isn’t stopping the youngster from staying in shape. Sexton posted a video on his Instagram Story of himself working out well past midnight.

Sexton, 21, is one of the hardest workers in the NBA.

The point guard had a breakout second season in the league. He posted 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.

Following the All-Star break, the feisty assassin was playing some of the best basketball in the entire association. Sexton was averaging 30.0 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game in March before the coronavirus paused the season.

The Cavs were not one of the 22 teams selected for the continuation of the 2019-20 campaign in Orlando, Fla. The Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference

Nonetheless, it appears Sexton is using the exclusion as motivation to get better and be ready for the start of next season.

The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.