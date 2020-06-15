- Larry Nance Jr. Roasts Kevin Love After Seeing His Glass-Shattering Dunk From High School
- Updated: June 15, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. poked fun at teammate Kevin Love after seeing an old video of him shattering the backboard during a high school game.
In fact, Nance admitted that he wasn’t sure if it was the dunk or Love’s stifling defense prior to the slam that impressed him most.
The unearthed video from Love’s high school days point to a rare set of highlights for the big man. He isn’t known for his defensive plays or thunderous dunks.
Yet, his most famous play as a Cavalier came on the defensive end. Love locked up Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry during a pivotal play in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
The defensive stop helped the Cavs win the contest, which capped off an incredible comeback and historic championship victory.
This year, Love and Nance will be watching the playoffs from home. The Cavs were not selected to be a part of the league’s 22-team resumption plan in Orlando, Fla.
Love, 31, concluded the season with averages of 17.6 points, 9.8 boards and 3.2 assists per game.
The Cavs finished the season with a 19-46 record.
