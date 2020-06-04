- Report: Cavs 2019-20 Season Officially Over With Major NBA Announcement
- Updated: June 4, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2019-20 season is officially over.
#Cavs season is officially over. https://t.co/gs2o37tJVi
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) June 4, 2020
The NBA Board of Governors approved a 22-team format to resume the 2019-20 season on Thursday.
However, the format only includes teams with a chance to compete for a postseason berth.
The Cavs, who had held a 19-46 record, finish the season last in the Eastern Conference.
After Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus back in March, Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the 2019-20 season.
In the aftermath of the major decision, multiple players from across the league also tested positive for the deadly virus. As a result, the league has been extremely cautious with its players.
While there was pessimism the league would be able to continue the season due to concerns with the pandemic, Silver has found a way to make it possible.
Excluding teams, such as the Cavs, that don’t have a chance to compete for a playoff spot is a wise decision.
Sophomore Collin Sexton led the squad in scoring this season with 20.8 points per game.
