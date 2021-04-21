Report: Cavs sign promising young forward Mfiondu Kabengele to 2nd 10-day contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have signed forward Mfiondu Kabengele to a second 10-day contract.

The 23-year-old has appeared in three games for the Cavs this season.

Kabengele is averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from the field in 7.0 minutes per game for the Cavs.

Kabengele was the No. 27 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets.

However, he was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers and played 23 games in Los Angeles before he was traded to the Sacramento Kings and waived.

The Cavs clearly see some potential in Kabengele, and with the playoffs almost out of reach, it will be interesting to see if he gets more minutes down the stretch for Cleveland.

The Cavs will take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.