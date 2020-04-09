Latest ESPN Mock Draft Says Cavs Will Select Memphis’ James Wiseman

While the Cleveland Cavaliers and the rest of the NBA await an update on the status of the season, an updated ESPN mock draft has the Cavaliers choosing University of Memphis center James Wiseman in the upcoming NBA draft.

Wiseman stands 7-foot-1 and during the 2019-20 season with the Tigers, averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

Numbers like that make the 19-year-old Wiseman a valuable commodity for any team, but especially for the Cavaliers.

That’s because they stand a good chance of losing nine-year veteran Tristan Thompson during the free agency period this offseason.

Also, while veteran Andre Drummond has apparently indicated that he will pick up his player option with the Cavaliers next season, that decision has yet to be officially made.

Wiseman entered Memphis as one of the top recruits in the nation and showed that he could be a presence in the paint by virtue of his shot-blocking ability.

Of course, with no official decision having been made by the NBA regarding the resumption of this season, the possibility of the team’s draft position changing exists.

The Cavaliers remain in the early stages of rebuilding, with the possible addition of Wiseman offering hopes that the team could contend for a playoff berth next season.