Report: Cavs Senior Director ‘Strong Candidate’ to Join Knicks Front Office
- Updated: March 16, 2020
While the NBA season may be at a standstill, the rumor mill is not.
Over the weekend, Sam Amico of SI.com reported that a Cleveland Cavaliers senior director is on a short list of potential hires by the New York Knicks.
“Cavaliers senior director of basketball operations and salary cap expert Brock Aller is a ‘strong candidate’ to join the New York Knicks’ front office, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News,” Amico wrote.
Allen worked as Cavs owner Dan Gilbert’s personal assistant before he was hired into his current position with the Cavs.
The Knicks are currently in a fairly tumultuous place as a franchise. After swinging out completely in the loaded 2019 free-agency class. the criticism of team owner James Dolan has grown in intensity.
It seems that an entire overhaul of the team’s front office is on the horizon. Seemingly, there is a belief that Aller could be the right person to help lead a new era of the Knicks rebuild.
Whether he ends up actually getting the job remains to be seen.
