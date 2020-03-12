Report: Cavs to Compensate Staff Members as If All Games and Events Were Taking Place

Despite the current suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly compensate all hourly and event staff members at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs will compensate all hourly and event staff members at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as if every game and every event were taking place. https://t.co/xci2FKPzHM — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 13, 2020

The decision comes on the heels of Cavs star Kevin Love committing $100,000 of his own money to the arena’s staff.

This unprecedented move will likely serve as a glowing example for other NBA organizations when it comes to how they should treat their employees in the midst of the current suspension of play.

The suspension was announced on Wednesday night and is a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The suspension will be for at least 30 days. At that point, it will reassessed. That being said, any future restarting of play will be highly contingent on the spread of the illness.

While it is certainly unfortunate that play has been halted, it is clear that the NBA is taking the health of its players and staff incredibly seriously.

Thanks to this move by the Cavs, it is now clear that this organization truly realizes that some things really are bigger than basketball.