- Report: Cavs to Compensate Staff Members as If All Games and Events Were Taking Place
- Kevin Love Shares Heartwarming Message as He Donates $100K to Cavs Arena and Support Staff
- Report: Cavs Medical Staff Offers Update on Possible Transmission of Coronavirus to Team’s Players
- Report: Cavs Players Could Be at Serious Risk for Coronavirus
- Tristan Thompson Reacts to NBA Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus
- NBA Scout Describes How Much Easier Kyrie Irving’s Life Was With LeBron James
- Report: John Beilein Lands New Job Following Departure From Cavs
- Kevin Love in Disbelief Over Prospect of Not Playing in Front of Fans Due to Coronavirus
- Channing Frye Admits Playing With Kyrie Irving Was ‘Challenging at Times’
- Report: Cavs to Sign J.B. Bickerstaff to Lucrative Multi-Year Contract
Report: Cavs to Compensate Staff Members as If All Games and Events Were Taking Place
- Updated: March 12, 2020
Despite the current suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly compensate all hourly and event staff members at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cavs will compensate all hourly and event staff members at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as if every game and every event were taking place. https://t.co/xci2FKPzHM
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 13, 2020
The decision comes on the heels of Cavs star Kevin Love committing $100,000 of his own money to the arena’s staff.
This unprecedented move will likely serve as a glowing example for other NBA organizations when it comes to how they should treat their employees in the midst of the current suspension of play.
The suspension was announced on Wednesday night and is a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The suspension will be for at least 30 days. At that point, it will reassessed. That being said, any future restarting of play will be highly contingent on the spread of the illness.
While it is certainly unfortunate that play has been halted, it is clear that the NBA is taking the health of its players and staff incredibly seriously.
Thanks to this move by the Cavs, it is now clear that this organization truly realizes that some things really are bigger than basketball.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login