Cavs News: Dante Exum to Miss ‘Extended Period of Time’ With Sprained Ankle

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dante Exum exited Monday night’s game versus the Miami Heat with a sprained ankle.

According to a recent report, the former No. 5 overall pick is expected to miss quite some time as a result of the injury.

#Cavs Dante Exum will miss an “extended period of time” with sprained ankle. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 26, 2020

Exum was acquired by the Cavs via trade earlier this season. Since joining the team, he’s averaged 5.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 24 games.

That being said, he enjoyed his best two-game stretch in the Wine and Gold prior to Monday’s injury.

In last Saturday’s loss to the Heat, Exum recorded 14 points and eight rebounds. In the previous contest, he finished with 10 points.

Unfortunately, it looks like he won’t get the opportunity to build upon those strong outings anytime soon. Depending on the severity of the injury, it’s quite possible that the sprain could keep Exum out for multiple weeks.

When it comes to positive news, the Cavs have won three of their last four games. Though the playoffs are effectively out of the question at this point, they will certainly look to finish the 2019-20 regular season strong.

Hopefully, Exum will be able to return to full health and play a meaningful role in that potentially strong finish.