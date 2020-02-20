Former Michigan Player Defends John Beilein, Destroys Cavs Players for Not Valuing Winning | Cavaliers Nation

John Beilein is no longer the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following Beilein’s resignation announcement on Wednesday, one of his former college players defended him and bashed the current Cavs roster for not valuing winning.

One former Michigan player in NBA tells me: “John Beilein’s system would work in NBA. He’s an excellent coach; they should’ve loved playing for him. But you have to have players who value winning, winning players, and they don’t.” #Cavs — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) February 20, 2020

Beilein, 67, was one of the most respected coaching generals in college basketball.

The veteran surprisingly departed the University of Michigan last summer to take up the Cavs’ head coaching vacancy.

Yet, the marriage didn’t even last one full season.

The first-year NBA coach clashed with multiple players, utilized divisive language in the locker room and never got the support he needed from the veterans. His first NBA coaching campaign with the Cavs ended with an abysmal 14-40 record.

However, Beilein’s days with the NCAA were much different. During his phenomenal 37-season collegiate career, he accumulated a 571-325 record. Beilein obviously knew how to coach.

The Cavs aren’t as hungry for winning as they are focusing on rebuilding and player development. They’re the second-worst team in the league and are looking more forward to the NBA lottery than the playoffs for the second-straight season.

It will be a while before the Cavs become championship contenders again. However, Beilein’s move appears to be a step in the right direction for the franchise.