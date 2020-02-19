Report: Cavs Reassigning John Beilein to Different Role Within Organization | Cavaliers Nation

John Beilein will no longer be the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the veteran coach will stick with the organization in a different role.

Cavaliers are re-assigning John Beilein to a different role in the organization. https://t.co/uumaJYe2Jc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2020

#Cavs John Beilein’s new role within organization has not been clearly defined yet, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. How long he remains in that new role also hasn’t been determined. But sources say a big part will be during the draft process, taking advantage of his connections — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 19, 2020

Beilein, 67, finished his first season as an NBA head coach with a horrendous 14-40 record.

The decorated college general left the University of Michigan to join the Cavs last summer.

While there was optimism Beilein would be able to bring development to the young Cavs, the head coach was never able to fully connect with the team.

He struggled establishing relationships with veterans and used troubling language during team gatherings during the season. The Cavs quickly realized Beliein wasn’t the man for the ambitious rebuild.

Replacing the beloved college coach will be J.B. Bickerstaff, who has more NBA head coaching experience than Beilein.

The Cavs take on the Washington Wizards on Friday night.