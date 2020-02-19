 Report: Cavs Reassigning John Beilein to Different Role Within Organization | Cavaliers Nation
John Beilein will no longer be the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the veteran coach will stick with the organization in a different role.

Beilein, 67, finished his first season as an NBA head coach with a horrendous 14-40 record.

The decorated college general left the University of Michigan to join the Cavs last summer.

While there was optimism Beilein would be able to bring development to the young Cavs, the head coach was never able to fully connect with the team.

He struggled establishing relationships with veterans and used troubling language during team gatherings during the season. The Cavs quickly realized Beliein wasn’t the man for the ambitious rebuild.

Replacing the beloved college coach will be J.B. Bickerstaff, who has more NBA head coaching experience than Beilein.

The Cavs take on the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

