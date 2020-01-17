Collin Sexton Says There Was a Lot of 'Disrespect' Amongst Cavs Players Early in Season | Cavaliers Nation

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2019-20 campaign hasn’t been pretty.

Yet, the rebuilding squad has found plenty of bright moments to savor and celebrate.

Sophomore guard Collin Sexton told Kelly Russo of The Athletic about the growth that he has seen amongst his teammates so far this season.

“We’re pretty much playing for one another and we’re out there just competing,” Sexton said. “At the beginning of the season, it was a lot less communication, a lot of attitudes, a lot of disrespect and stuff like that towards each other. But now, I feel like we’re all coming together and coming into our own.”

While the University of Alabama product has been a subject of criticism in the past, he has certainly proven doubters wrong with his development and leadership. The second-year guard is leading the Cavs in scoring with 18.8 points per game this season.

Along with Sexton, the Cavs have seen encouraging growth from their youth base of Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and Cedi Osman.

Although the team still has an odd mixture of youngsters and veterans, such as Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, everyone appears to be on the same page.

The next few weeks could see some of the older guys get shipped as the Cavs focus on their rebuild. The Cavs already dealt beloved teammate Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz earlier this season.

