Former Cavs big man emphatically predicts team will trade Andre Drummond

Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Channing Frye believes that the Cavs will trade center Andre Drummond.

Frye believes that the Cavs’ recent trade for Jarrett Allen has made Drummond expendable.

“Heck no,” Frye recently said on NBA TV when asked if the Cavs will keep Drummond and Allen. “No, man. Listen, Jarrett Allen is gonna get the bag from Cleveland. Andre Drummond is gonna get traded, it’s his contract year.”

Drummond is coming off of a dominant performance in a win over the New York Knicks on Friday.

He finished with 33 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Cavs to a 106-103 victory.

Both Allen and Drummond are free agents after this season, but Allen is a restricted free agent, meaning the Cavs can match any offer sheet that he signs.

Drummond opted into his contract for $28.8 million this season to remain in Cleveland. However, Frye thinks the Cavs’ plethora of big men makes it very likely that he’ll be moved prior to the trade deadline.

“He’s gonna go somewhere to a team where he’s gonna be utilized, probably a playoff team with some good guards, maybe in the West,” Frye predicted.

Frye also cited the fact that Allen is younger and likely fits the timeline of the Cavs’ young core.

“If I’m the Cavs, you’re looking to go younger,” Frye said. “Jarrett Allen is an energy guy who’s proven himself in the playoffs. For me, he’s part of the future for that Cavaliers team.”

Allen has yet to make his Cavs debut, but it will be interesting to see if he and Drummond can coexist in Cleveland.