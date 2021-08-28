- Rival GM says Kevin Love ‘wishes it had been him and not’ Larry Nance Jr. who got traded to Trail Blazers
A rival NBA executive recently said that Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love wishes he was the one dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers rather than Larry Nance Jr.
Rival NBA GM texts @WireHoops: “Kevin Love wishes it had been him and not (Larry Nance Jr) who got traded to Portland. … Cavs are in a no-win situation with (Love).”
— Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) August 28, 2021
The Love era in Cleveland seems to get rockier by the day for all involved parties. It was recently reported that Love has no desire to reach a buyout agreement with the organization. However, it sounds like he still wants to part ways with the team.
A trade might be a far-fetched option. There is a belief that there is no market for the veteran.
The 32-year-old averaged 12.2 points 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the 2020-21 season. It was one of the least productive seasons of his career.
Moreover, he isn’t a good fit with the Cavs’ timeline to win. By the time Cleveland’s rebuild gets to a stage where the team is ready to compete, Love likely won’t bring much value to the table anymore.
It’s a very interesting situation, and right now, there’s no telling how it’s going to unfold.
