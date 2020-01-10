Report: 'Serious Skepticism' Exists Kevin Love Will End Up on Portland Trail Blazers | Cavaliers Nation

Kevin Love’s frustration with the Cleveland Cavaliers is no secret, and it remains to be seen if any team will take a gamble on him before next month’s trade deadline

Unfortunately for Love, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that there is doubt that the big man’s preferred destination, the Portland Trail Blazers, will trade for him.

“Portland is the one constant candidate that comes up when I ask executives about his future, with Hassan Whiteside’s contract the necessary piece to make that work (he’s in the final year of his deal, making $27 million compared to Love’s $28.9 million),” wrote Amick. “With the Blazers (16-23) sliding so far in the standings, it’s hard to envision them making that kind of move at the moment. What’s more, there is serious skepticism from key people close to the Blazers that Love will ever find his way to his home region team in the Northwest.”

Some of the skepticism may have something to do with Love’s recent outbursts both on and off the court. He has since apologized for his behavior, but the lingering effects could include teams being wary of his attitude when things aren’t going his way.

Love grew up in Lake Oswego, Ore., making the nearby city of Portland appear to be an ideal destination for the five-time All-Star.

If circumstances were different for the Blazers organization, it’s easy to see how Love would have potentially been a great fit.

