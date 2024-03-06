Report: Member of 2021-22 Cavs signs deal in Puerto Rico

Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Brandon Goodwin reportedly has signed to continue his career in Puerto Rico.

The 28-year-old played 36 games for the Cavs during the 2021-22 NBA season. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game, which included five starts. Cleveland finished that season with a 44-38 record and missed the playoffs despite earning a play-in bid.

An undrafted free agent, he played the 2018-19 season for the Denver Nuggets followed by two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. In 133 career NBA games, he has averaged 4.7 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.

He reportedly is joining Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league. Musical star Bad Bunny is one of the team’s owners.

Goodwin this season has been playing for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League, averaging 23.5 points per game in the regular season, which ranks third in the league. He recently complained about NBA All-Star Weekend not “hittin’ the same.”

For their part, the Cavaliers are coming off arguably their best victory of the season. On Tuesday, they rallied from down 22 points in the fourth quarter to shock the Boston Celtics 105-104. Dean Wade scored 20 points in the final period for Cleveland, which ended Boston’s winning streak at 11 games, which was the longest in the NBA this season.

Making the victory even more impressive, it was done without star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is dealing with a knee injury. In addition, Evan Mobley left in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and his recently retired brother Jason were on hand for their bobblehead night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland won its 40th game of the season and now has a 40-21 record that is good for third place in the Eastern Conference entering its game Wednesday at the Atlanta Hawks.

Dealing with some injuries, the Cavs are just 5-5 in their past 10 games after winning 17 of 18 prior to that. Despite the recent slump, they still are heading for their first back-to-back playoff appearances since 2017 and 2018.

They will be looking for a better outcome than last season, when they were knocked out in the first round by the New York Knicks.