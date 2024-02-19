Ex-Cavs guard complains about NBA All-Star Weekend not ‘hittin the same’

Brandon Goodwin — who appeared in 36 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in the 2021-22 regular season — seemingly wasn’t a fan of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

All star weekend ain’t hittin the same nomo — Brandon Goodwin (@goodysav) February 19, 2024

Damian Lillard and Mac McClung won the 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest on Saturday night after winning each contest the year prior.

This is the third time the same 2 players have won #Starry3PT and #ATTSlamDunk in back-to-back years. 1987-88: Larry Bird, Michael Jordan

2002-03: Peja Stojakovic, Jason Richardson

2023-24: Damian Lillard, Mac McClung pic.twitter.com/UXhlCpvDJQ — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Fast forward one day, and the Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference in the All-Star Game by a final score of 211-186. Lillard led the Eastern Conference in scoring with 39 points, while Jaylen Brown finished right behind him with 36. But, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a game-high 50 points for the Western Conference.

As evidenced by the final score, there wasn’t a whole lot of defense played in the All-Star Game. The Eastern Conference became the first team in the history of the event to exceed the 200-point mark and also set the record for most 3-pointers made by a team in an All-Star Game with 42.

Goodwin spent four seasons in the NBA after he went undrafted back in the 2018 NBA Draft following his stints playing college basketball at the University of Central Florida and Florida Gulf Coast University.

The 28-year-old spent his first season in the NBA playing for the Denver Nuggets franchise. In 16 games played during the 2018-19 regular season, he averaged 1.4 points and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 26.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

He most recently played in the NBA with the Cavaliers during the 2021-22 regular season and averaged 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 41.6 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from deep.

Goodwin is currently playing for the Westchester Knicks, the G League affiliate of the New York Knicks. Considering he’s averaging 24.2 points per game for Westchester this season, perhaps he’ll be back on an NBA team sooner rather than later.

Goodwin seemingly was far from the only person who was unimpressed by the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. Maybe the NBA will consider tweaking the formats of the events as a result.

It will be exciting to see how the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend builds upon this year’s festivities.