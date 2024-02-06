Cavs wing tells Caris LeVert to charge Donovan Mitchell $30K to stay at his place during All-Star Weekend

The Cleveland Cavaliers are having some fun with Donovan Mitchell and his upcoming appearance at the NBA All-Star Game, with Max Strus suggesting that Caris LeVert give Mitchell a place to stay — for a hefty price.

Donovan Mitchell: “Vert can I stay at your place during All-Star?” Caris LeVert: “No, man.” DM: “I’ll AirBNB it!” Max Strus: “Charge him $30k! You know he’s good for it!” The vibes are very good in the locker room for the #Cavs tonight. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 6, 2024

These are very, very good times for the Cavs, who have won 14 of their past 15 games following their latest victory against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. With a 32-16 record, they have climbed into second place in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Boston Celtics.

Mitchell has been playing very well throughout the extended stretch and has led the Cavs in scoring in each game of their current six-game winning streak. For the season, he is averaging 28.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in his 39 appearances.

Though it was disappointing for him that he was not named a starter for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, he was added as a reserve to mark his fifth selection to the event.

This season’s All-Star festivities will be held in Indianapolis and hosted by the Indiana Pacers. LeVert was in his second season with the Pacers when he was traded to the Cavs during the 2021-22 campaign. He then re-signed to stay with Cleveland this past offseason.

Despite all the hype surrounding Mitchell’s All-Star selection, the Cavs have more immediate things to focus on with the NBA trade deadline now just two days away on Thursday. Isaac Okoro recently was added to the rumor mill, with five teams possibly having an interest in the future free agent.

In addition, no matter how hard they try, the Cavaliers can’t seem to escape the idea that they also will have to trade Mitchell at some point. Though they have been adamant that they will not listen to offers for the 27-year-old right now, the fact that he has yet to sign a contract extension to stay in Cleveland long term keeps him a focus of speculation.

But at least for now, the Cavs can enjoy his stellar play and All-Star status while also trying to score some cash for one of his teammates if he does need a place to stay later this month.