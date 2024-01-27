Donovan Mitchell on if he’ll use All-Star starting snub as motivation: ‘I always find s–t to use’

Donovan Mitchell recently commented on the fact that he won’t be starting in the upcoming 2024 All-Star Game and was asked whether he’ll use the snub as motivation.

“I’m one to find anything. Yeah, this is more motivation,” Mitchell told Cleveland.com. “At the end of the day, it’s over with now. So, what is the next thing? I always find s— to use. It’s not just that. Always different things to motivate you and continue to help you get better.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Damian Lillard of the Bucks were announced as the players who will represent the Eastern Conference in the starting lineup.

Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep across 34 games so far in his seventh season in the NBA.

He just recently helped lead the Cavaliers to one of their most impressive wins of the 2023-24 regular season to this point. The Cavaliers beat the Bucks by 12 points on Friday, and Mitchell dropped 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block on 12-of-27 shooting from the floor.

Cleveland has now won nine out of its last 10 games, with the team’s one loss during the stretch coming against the Bucks on Jan. 24. Mitchell scored 23 points in that game and also contributed seven rebounds and eight assists.

The next game on Cleveland’s schedule is a matchup against another one of the top teams in the league in the Los Angeles Clippers. Like the Cavaliers, the Clippers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA of late. Los Angeles has won four games in a row and picked up a 20-point road victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

But before taking on the Cavaliers, the Clippers will put their winning streak on the line against a great Celtics team on Saturday. At 35-10, the Celtics own the best record in the NBA by a wide margin and have arguably the top starting lineup in the league with Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. It’s worth noting that Porzingis has been ruled out of Saturday’s matchup with an ankle injury, however.

Here’s to hoping that Mitchell’s All-Star starting snub will serve as the motivation he needs to continue leading the Cavaliers to wins.