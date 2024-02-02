Cavs Rumors

Report: Cavs giving firm response to Jarrett Allen interest around NBA

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Jarrett Allen Cavs
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made it crystal clear that they do not intend to deal Donovan Mitchell prior to the NBA trade deadline next week, and they reportedly are also turning away anyone who might have interest in acquiring Jarrett Allen.

The 25-year-old center is one of the high-profile names who don’t appear to be on the market in the final days leading up to the deadline.

“The same goes for Jarrett Allen in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers have rebuffed any interest in their All-Star center, sources said, not to mention the team’s strong stance they’re holding onto Donovan Mitchell,” wrote NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Allen is averaging 15.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in his 41 appearances this season. As one of only three Cavs to play in more than 40 games so far this season, he has been an important piece as they have overcome absences of various lengths of their star players, notably Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Cleveland has won 12 of its past 13 games. It holds a 30-16 record after a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday that extended its latest winning streak to four games.

Allen himself saw this potential early in the season when he said the Cavs were planting seeds for something special.

It is clear why the Cavs would not want to break up something going so well by trading away Allen or Mitchell, who some teams may be trying to acquire because he has not yet agreed to a contract extension to remain in Cleveland for the long term.

The Cavs have left inquiring teams no doubt that they do not intend to part with the 27-year-old who was recently named a reserve for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game after being passed over for a starter’s role.

The NBA trade deadline reportedly may be a quiet one, with players such as Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz, Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves also reportedly being held onto by their respective teams.

Even with Garland back in action after recovering from a fractured jaw, the Cavs reportedly may be looking for some backcourt help at the deadline. However, if any type of trade is made by the Cavs, it definitely looks like it will not include Allen or Mitchell as part of the package.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. One of his favorite sports memories is the Cavaliers-Nets playoff series from 1993.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Sam Merrill Cavs
Cavs guard Sam Merrill shares surprising level of 3-point shooters he studies
Cavs News
Evan Mobley and Darius Garland
Evan Mobley’s warning to Darius Garland ahead of guard’s Cavs return
Cavs News
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs
Ex-NBA guard makes interesting LeBron James-Patrick Mahomes comparison
Cavs News
Ricky Rubio Cavs
Ricky Rubio gets real on leaving Cavs due to mental health: ‘If you lie to yourself, it can catch up in a wrong way’
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?