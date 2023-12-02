Donovan Mitchell goes the extra mile, shares once-in-a-lifetime advice with numerous high school basketball players

Donovan Mitchell is an NBA star who can inspire young people with his ability on the court, but the Cleveland Cavaliers standout also can help them reach their goals by providing worthwhile advice when meeting with them.

The 27-year-old went above and beyond recently, meeting with a group of high school players and then asking each one individually about how he is working on his game. The event was captured by Cavs sideline reporter Serena Winters.

Mitchell has made a real connection with the community in his relatively short time in Cleveland. He is playing his second season with the Cavaliers after opening his NBA career with five campaigns with the Utah Jazz before being traded.

That connection could pay off for the Cavs in other ways as they are in the midst of a waiting game to see whether Mitchell is willing to commit long term with a contract extension. The All-Star is the subject of constant rumors about him possibly leaving Cleveland for a destination he allegedly would prefer.

In fact, as recently as this past week, a report surfaced that rival NBA executives are monitoring Mitchell’s happiness on the Cavs. He is signed through the 2025-26 NBA season, and the report said the team is “in no rush” to explore possibly having to move him.

Former Jazz teammate Joe Ingles last month became the latest NBA personality to say he believes Mitchell will one day wind up with the New York Knicks, and he also has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Mitchell is fashioning another standout campaign despite missing some time because of injury. He is averaging 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest playing in 14 of Cleveland’s 19 games to date.

The Cavs are taking a 10-9 record into their game Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons, who have lost 16 games in a row.

A winning team that has playoff success is thought to be a key component of possibly getting Mitchell to re-sign to stay in Cleveland. Until then, it looks like he will continue to try to set an example for those who look up to him for as long as he’s here.