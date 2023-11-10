Cavs News

2016 Cavs champion brings up unflattering Kobe Bryant statistic to majorly defend LeBron James

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Kobe Bryant Lakers

On Friday, former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson took issue with the idea that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James should be in the news for approaching 5,000 career turnovers.

James, who has the most turnovers in NBA history with 4,999, will soon become the first player to ever hit the 5,000 mark.

But Jefferson doesn’t think the benchmark needs to get attention — for the “same reason people don’t talk about Kobe [Bryant] missing more shots than anyone in NBA history.”

While it’s true that James will soon become the first player in NBA history to reach 5,000 turnovers, the story of that statistic can’t be told without some key context.

For example, the veteran is in his 21st season and has appeared in 1,429 regular season games, giving him more time to accumulate turnovers than most other players in NBA history. Moreover, as a ball-dominant player, James plays a role that is more prone to turnovers by nature. He has one of the highest usage rates in NBA history at 31.6 percent.

When it comes to Bryant, he certainly wasn’t the most efficient player during his NBA career, but he was still one of the league’s best scorers. He won two scoring titles and averaged an unforgettable 35.4 points per game during the 2005-06 season.

Some folks do sometimes use Bryant’s efficiency (or lack thereof) in arguments against him, but many respond by pointing to his willingness to take (and often make) difficult shots. He’s widely regarded as one of the best scorers in the history of the league.

James will likely hit 5,000 career turnovers on Friday when his Lakers face the Phoenix Suns on the road. The milestone may get a little bit of attention on social media, but it’s unlikely to turn into a major story.

The future Hall of Famer is presumably more focused on helping his squad get its season on track after a 3-5 start. The Lakers have lost three games in a row and are looking to regain the type of success they enjoyed in last season’s playoffs when they made a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and is very excited about the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

J.B. Bickerstaff Cavs
J.B. Bickerstaff expresses tons of frustration with Cavs loss to Thunder
Cavs News
Chet Holmgren and Isaac Okoro
Jarrett Allen showers Chet Holmgren with praise ahead of Cavs-Thunder matchup
Cavs News
Jarrett Allen Cavs
Jarrett Allen opens up on frustration with setback suffered during Cavs preseason
Cavs News
J.B. Bickerstaff Cavs
J.B. Bickerstaff offers optimistic injury updates ahead of Cavs-Thunder matchup
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?