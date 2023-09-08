Richard Jefferson clarifies what happened at Cavs’ 2016 title party after J.R. Smith drenched girl in champagne

The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first NBA team ever to successfully come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland beat the Golden State Warriors in seven games to capture the first title in its history. As expected, the team went out to enjoy its series victory.

The title celebrations included J.R. Smith drenching a woman wearing a LeBron James jersey. Years later, Richard Jefferson has decided to have some fun and clarified what took place.

I was merely apologizing for the behavior of my teammate. Good cop bad Cop https://t.co/fYcauW3EPw — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 8, 2023

Fans online had a good time poking fun at Jefferson for his words.

Rich we all know what you was trying to do — ThatmanFrenchy (@hashsamtag) September 8, 2023

Don't lie RJ this was u 30 minutes in, explaining the systemic flaws that led to Team USA undeperforming at the 2004 Olympics pic.twitter.com/CLUf8V3bFm — Basketballismyreligion (@basketballimr) September 8, 2023

We all know you were hittin her with that daddy warbucks rizz — Joel Embiid Enjoyer (@not_A_Burn_er) September 8, 2023

Smith and Jefferson played big roles in helping the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Finals. Smith played 37.3 minutes per game, notching 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while knocking down 40.0 percent of his shots from the field and 35.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

As for Jefferson, he got 24.0 minutes of playing time per game, recording 5.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on 51.6 percent shooting from the field.

Jefferson last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 campaign with the Denver Nuggets and now works for ESPN as an analyst. He is known to oftentimes offer his opinion on topics relating to the league.

As for Smith, he last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 season. He won the second title of his career with James and the Lakers during the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble. His name appears in headlines from time to time. The 38-year-old recently said that Kyrie Irving, who was also part of that iconic 2016 team, is the best scorer ever.

Seeing as though Jefferson hosts a podcast alongside Channing Frye, another member of the 2016 Cavaliers, perhaps he’ll have Smith appear on a future episode to speak more about the video. Hearing the two of them go back and forth about the video would likely make Cavs fans laugh a ton.

For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with Jefferson’s humorous comments on social media about the incident.