Cavs News

Richard Jefferson clarifies what happened at Cavs’ 2016 title party after J.R. Smith drenched girl in champagne

David Akerman
3 Min Read
J.R. Smith

The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first NBA team ever to successfully come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland beat the Golden State Warriors in seven games to capture the first title in its history. As expected, the team went out to enjoy its series victory.

The title celebrations included J.R. Smith drenching a woman wearing a LeBron James jersey. Years later, Richard Jefferson has decided to have some fun and clarified what took place.

Fans online had a good time poking fun at Jefferson for his words.

Smith and Jefferson played big roles in helping the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Finals. Smith played 37.3 minutes per game, notching 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while knocking down 40.0 percent of his shots from the field and 35.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

As for Jefferson, he got 24.0 minutes of playing time per game, recording 5.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on 51.6 percent shooting from the field.

Jefferson last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 campaign with the Denver Nuggets and now works for ESPN as an analyst. He is known to oftentimes offer his opinion on topics relating to the league.

As for Smith, he last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 season. He won the second title of his career with James and the Lakers during the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble. His name appears in headlines from time to time. The 38-year-old recently said that Kyrie Irving, who was also part of that iconic 2016 team, is the best scorer ever.

Seeing as though Jefferson hosts a podcast alongside Channing Frye, another member of the 2016 Cavaliers, perhaps he’ll have Smith appear on a future episode to speak more about the video. Hearing the two of them go back and forth about the video would likely make Cavs fans laugh a ton.

For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with Jefferson’s humorous comments on social media about the incident.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By David Akerman
David is a Miami native and University of Maryland graduate who is proud to be a contributor of Cavaliers Nation. He is an avid NBA fan.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Donovan Mitchell
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland
5 reasons the Cavs have officially arrived as legitimate title contenders
Editorials

Cavs News

R.J. Nembhard
Report: Former Cavs guard joins team set to compete in Basketball Champions League
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell’s mom sends Cavs star beautiful birthday message as he turns 27
Cavs News
Marques Bolden
Report: Bucks signing former Cavs prospect
Cavs News
Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell responds to Kevin Love’s negative feelings toward New York weather
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?