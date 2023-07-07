Former beloved Cavs big man offers to rent his Cleveland home to newcomer Max Strus

The Cleveland Cavaliers are obviously doing everything they can to make newcomer Max Strus feel welcomed, with one former fan favorite actually offering up a place for him to live.

Larry Nance Jr., who last played for the Cavs in 2021 and finished last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, must have kept a place near Cleveland if he can offer to rent it to Strus, who is on his way from the Miami Heat after a sign-and-trade this offseason.

The kindness goes both ways, with the 27-year-old expressing his gratitude to the Heat organization via Instagram. Nance’s offer came in the comments section.

Strus was a top priority for the Cavs this offseason as they sought upgrades to their offense following a disappointing playoff loss to the New York Knicks. He received a four-year, $63 million contract, and by prying Georges Niang away from the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland secured both of its top targets.

Strus’ role with the Cavs will be determined as the regular season draws closer. He reportedly could be used in the starting lineup, or he could prove to be more valuable providing a scoring boost off the bench. Cleveland sent Cedi Osman to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the Strus transaction, and he had some heartfelt words for his former team.

Nance joined the Cavs during the 2017-18 season after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers, so he knows all about having to change NBA cities. He signed an extension with Cleveland days before the start of the next regular season and played 182 games over his three-plus seasons with the team.

He had a clear impact on some of the current Cavaliers, with Darius Garland paying tribute to Nance after he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021 offseason. Nance’s father Larry also played for the Cavaliers, and the connection to the city and team caused the younger Nance to write an open letter upon his departure.

The Cavs would like nothing more than for Strus to have the same impact on his teammates and the community. With everyone seemingly working together so far, the relationship looks to be off to an encouraging start.