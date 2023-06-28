Report: Cavs eyeing Kelly Oubre Jr., Max Strus, Georges Niang and other wings ahead of free agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers have set their sights on many free agents, including Max Strus, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Georges Niang.

“The Cavaliers are looking at all kinds of wing targets, sources said, from Strus to Kelly Oubre to Georges Niang,” wrote Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

Strus reportedly has “mutual interest” in re-signing with the Miami Heat, but his market is heating up with the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic interested along with Cleveland.

With the Heat apparently remaining patient in regards to Damian Lillard’s future with the Portland Trail Blazers, Strus could be a prime target for the Cavs, who are seeking the offensive boost the 27-year-old could provide. He averaged 11.5 points per game during the 2022-23 regular season and helped Miami make an unexpected run to the NBA Finals.

Oubre has played the past two seasons for the Charlotte Hornets and averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game this season. The 27-year-old has said he would like to re-sign with them but is expected to draw plenty of interest on the market.

Niang averaged just 8.2 points per game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, but the 30-year-old is a consistent 40 percent shooter from 3-point range. The 76ers are in a bit of a transition phase with Nick Nurse replacing Doc Rivers as head coach and James Harden reportedly “torn” about maybe departing, though signs apparently point to him staying in Philly.

The Cavaliers are an up-and-coming team that could be attractive to any free agent. With Donovan Mitchell as its franchise player, Cleveland is coming off a 51-win regular season and its first playoff appearance since 2018.

The Cavaliers struggled to score in a five-game loss to the New York Knicks in the first round, which is where wing players like Strus, Oubre and Niang could help. Cleveland reportedly is seeking a “significant upgrade” in the frontcourt and also has been linked to T.J. Warren, Kendrick Nunn, Josh Richardson and Derrick Jones Jr.

The Cavs reportedly do not intend to make Darius Garland available despite a recent rumor. Cleveland did make a big splash last offseason when it traded for Mitchell, so maybe a smaller move this summer could lead to more improvement.