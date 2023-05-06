Report: Cavs wing Isaac Okoro is no longer viewed as a core player

The Cleveland Cavaliers bowed out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in the first round to the New York Knicks, and it’s clear that some changes are needed for the team to become a contender.

One player who could be used in a trade to upgrade the roster is wing Isaac Okoro. Rival executives reportedly expect the Cavs to dangle Okoro in trade talks.

The Auburn University product is apparently no longer viewed as a core player, making him expendable.

“The Cavs will explore every path to offseason improvement — and Okoro is no longer viewed as a core player,” wrote Cavs insider Chris Fedor. “Any of the ‘expendable’ pieces could be dealt in the right deal. That means Okoro, the 22-year-old still-developing swingman who is beloved by teammates and members of the organization because of his ceaseless work ethic, team-first mentality and low-maintenance attitude. But the Cavs also don’t have as much time to wait for Okoro to develop.”

Okoro recently completed his third season in the league, all of which have come with the Cavaliers. During the 2022-23 regular season, he recorded averages of 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

While the youngster’s averages have gone down each year he’s been in the league, it’s important to note that his efficiency has gone up. This season, he shot 49.4 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

It will be interesting to see what the Cavs could get in return for a package headlined by Okoro. Of course, the 22-year-old alone likely wouldn’t be able to net Cleveland tons of value.

Due to the number of assets it used in the blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell last offseason, Cleveland doesn’t have much draft capital to sweeten the pot in a potential Okoro package, though it could throw in a few second-round picks. Cedi Osman, who might be on his way out of Cleveland, could also be used.

It’s going to be a big offseason for the Cavs, as they will look to upgrade their roster and cement themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference.

They took a step forward this season by making the playoffs and earning a solid seed, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be back next season, and the team is reportedly likely to keep its core of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.